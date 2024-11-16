Students among those arrested

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Thirteen people including three students were arrested yesterday for drug possession.

This also marks the start of Fiji Police’s festive season crackdown.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu confirmed the arrests of the students at two different school premises.

He acknowledged teachers for their vigilance and cooperation in ensuring the safety of students and the community.

In a separate case, a school manager reported finding smoking paraphernalia in the dining hall, prompting further police action.

The arrests occurred on the first day of the police operation, with more expected in the coming days.

Among those arrested, a 33-year-old carpenter and a 47-year-old security guard were detained at the Nadonumai Roadblock after police found small plastic bags containing white crystals.

Four people were arrested in Waiyavi, Lautoka, after a police raid uncovered white crystals, smoking paraphernalia and cash believed to be from drug sales.

A 32-year-old mechanic from Waimalika Sabeto was also arrested at Sanasana Ground after police found six bags containing white crystals.

In Sigatoka, a 29-year-old man was arrested at the Ciri Junction bus shelter with seven branches of what is believed to be marijuana.

A 46-year-old farmer from Navosa was arrested at the Nadi bus stand with 161 branches of suspected marijuana and cash thought to be from drug sales.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man from Natutu, Ba was arrested at the Ba Market area with eight sachets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil believed to be marijuana.

All suspects remain in police custody and the seized substances are being analyzed as investigations continue.