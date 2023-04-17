Student leaders can help reduce crime rates

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The recent trend for bullying, drug use, and indiscipline amongst our students has become a worrying trend, says Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya.

While officiating at the Scholastic Crime Stoppers Program at Ratu Kadavulevu School yesterday, Tabuya says this program will help highlight and address issues surrounding cyber-crime, sexual offenses, drugs, and juvenile offenses.

She also urged them to help stop the bullying culture that is prevalent amongst boarding schools and nurture values such as love, kindness, respect, and honesty.

Tabuya says teachers play a key role in helping children and youth develop their skills, holding them accountable, and nurturing them to become future leaders.

The Minister also thanked the Crime Stoppers team under the Fiji Police Force for initiating this initiative in trying to curb the various issues surrounding children and youth today.

A total of 50 students were chosen as student leaders through the Scholastic Crime Stoppers Program.