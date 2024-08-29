Strict contract management and cost control is vital: Ro Filipe

The Fiji Roads Authority is looking at introducing new measures to tighten the management of contracts and enhance project monitoring, aiming to prevent the costly variations that have impacted projects in the past.

Speaking during the launch of the organization’s strategic plan, Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, highlighted the new measures will ensure that variations in contracts, previously approved through questionable methods, are thoroughly justified, assessed, and minimized.

Ro Filipe says this approach is intended to maintain the original contract amounts and enforce stricter cost control.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRA’s strategic plan, which focuses on improving the quality of project preparation and execution, reflects the authority’s commitment to greater transparency and accountability in managing road infrastructure projects.

“So that’s, they put in place measures to ensure that some of the variations that used to happen in the past and approved through questionable methods are rectified, and we don’t, so that doesn’t happen again. So that cost control is there, and the initial amount for the contract remains that amount. If there are variations, it’s clearly justified and assessed and kept to a minimum.”

Ro Filipe says to ensure efficient delivery of its functions, the FRA will prioritize the restoration and modernization of technical systems.

He adds that the plan is vital to ensure that it operates with precision and accountability, aligning with national development goals and addressing community needs.