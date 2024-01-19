Strengthening collaboration on gender equality and the SDGs

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, received a courtesy visit from the Delegation of the European Union Pacific Office Ambassador, Barbara Plinkert yesterday.

Tabuya acknowledged the invaluable support received from the European Union towards the work undertaken by the Ministry to advance progress in the achievement of Gender Equality in Fiji.

The meeting also addressed matters of mutual interest, highlighting various interests shared under the four priority areas of human rights and gender, economic development, climate change, and human development.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/ Facebook]

The EU Ambassador to the Pacific also briefed on her areas of responsibility in the Pacific region, stating that her priority is to strengthen all dimensions of the multifaceted relationship between the European Union and the Pacific.



[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/ Facebook]

Both parties have engaged in bilateral discussions, particularly on the work being undertaken to address gender-based violence, improving the participation of women in politics and leadership, and Fiji’s National Action Plan.