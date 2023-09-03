Streamlined SOPs for town and country planning department

Maciu Nalumisa [front] during the launch in Savusavu

A streamlined Standard of Procedures (SOP) for the Department of Town and Country Planning to ensure ease of doing business was launched at the Savusavu Town Council office earlier this month.

The plan, which would be piloted in three local councils, would feature a new digital tracking system for building applications filed with municipal councils, which would be monitored by the DTCP for deadline adherence.

With this, the department’s operating manual and checklist were also launched, which offer applicants a step-by-step roadmap through the entire application process.

The program was introduced by Maciu Nalumisa, Minister of Housing and Local Government, and will be trialed for three months at the municipal councils of Savusavu, Lautoka, and Suva.