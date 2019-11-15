Strategies and policies to be introduced: Seruiratu

Drug abuse is becoming a worldwide public health issue specifically for methamphetamine which has found its way into the Pacific Island nations, including Fiji.

Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu says statistics reveal an increase in the usage of meth in Fiji from two cases in 2013 to 113 cases in 2018.

Seruiratu says the trend has challenged the law and enforcement agencies in the early detection of lucrative drugs.

“Many pacific island states lack territorial integrity let alone drug functional structures to adequately monitor their drug situation. There are already indicators of psychotropic substance abuse such as hard drugs in some of the territories.”

He adds the ministry is in the process of putting in place practical mechanisms by introducing strategies and policies to effectively curb and provide medical remedies for addicts.