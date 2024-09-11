Stigma and superstition blocking mental health care

St Giles Hospital [File Photo]

St. Giles Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr. Balram Pundit, has raised concerns that certain deep-rooted beliefs are severely hindering the effectiveness of patient care.

Dr. Pundit highlighted that these beliefs are not only contributing to a high number of relapses but are also disrupting the entire treatment cycle for many patients.

The Medical Superintendent revealed that in some cases, families are the main obstacles to the recovery of mental health patients.

“There have been cases where we’ve treated patients, and they are convinced to continue taking their medication after discharge. However, once they return home, family members – sometimes one or more—convince them that taking the medication goes against their faith or beliefs. As a result, they stop the treatment, relapse, and are only brought back to the hospital when the situation worsens.”



Dr. Pundit says that in such cases, hospital staff visit the families to educate them on the care process and emphasize the importance of supporting the patient’s recovery.

He also revealed that stigma surrounding mental health remains a significant barrier, preventing many individuals who need psychiatric care from seeking help.

“Some factors we’ve identified here and globally include beliefs in witchcraft. People sometimes interpret a mental health condition as a result of someone casting spells or being possessed by spirits.”

Dr. Pundit emphasized that modern medicine for mental health works, with proven interventions that can positively alter thoughts and perceptions.