State revises trespass charge

The State has sought more time to amend charges against the man accused of entering the Prime Minister’s compound without permission.

Thirty-year-old Waisea Naitini of Mokani Village appeared before the Suva Magistrate’s Court, where his case was adjourned to Wednesday.

Naitini had earlier pleaded guilty to criminal trespass.

Police say he had no prior arrangement or authorization to be there and was arrested with a shopping bag and a navy backpack before being taken to the Totogo Police Station.

