State loan repayments deferred, excludes TELS recipients overseas

Fijian students on State loans will have their Tertiary Education Loans Scheme (TELS) repayments deferred until further notice, according to a directive posted by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

However, the deferment excludes TELS recipients based overseas, who are required to continue their loan repayments.

The directive to employers is in line with the government’s announcement to hold the recovery of TELS repayments.

Furthermore, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has stated that the Coalition Government is in the process of finalizing legal amendments to forgive over $610 million in TELS debt.