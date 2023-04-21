Stakeholders discuss way forward

[Source: File]

The 2023 National Economic Summit has received positive feedback from the stakeholders.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says the private and public sectors are working on short, medium, and long-term solutions.

Lockington says they are trying to understand the current status of the country to ensure sustainable solutions are provided

“Initially the summit is an understanding of where the country is and where the shorter term solutions are and obviously that is one of the reasons they are focusing on tourism for. There is lot of opportunities for growth in short and long term hence the need to understand that it is not just the only place you can look for taxes.”

Lockington says the summit is a vital platform to look for opportunities for economic growth.

The summit is currently underway at the Grand Pacific Hotel with the theme “Reshaping our Future through Genuine Dialogue and Collaboration.”