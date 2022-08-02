Stage set for 2DAYfm Park Jam

[File Photo]

The stage is set for the 2DAYfm Park Jam at the Suva City Foreshore.

FBC Events Coordinator, Amelia Rigsby says they are ready to host students to an afternoon and evening of clean wholesome fun after the three-day Fiji Finals.

“This is an opportunity for secondary school students and youths to come in to the capital city to have a great time, that doesn’t involve alcohol, doesn’t involve them going to places where they shouldn’t.”

Rigsby says they have a great event planned, with food stalls, rides and entertainment available for students, as well as their friends and families.

“We’ve got food stalls, we’ve got rides, and we’ve got some incredible entertainment from the Mareau Brothers, also got Overcast coming down from the burning west, DJ Mojee is in from Nadi. So, it’s going to be an amazing night of entertainment.”

She adds this year’s Park Jam is special for a lot of reasons, one of which is that it is the first one since 2019 and after COVID-19.

The 2DAYfm Park Jam will begin at 3pm at the Suva City Foreshore.