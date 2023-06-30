St. Giles and Twomey hospitals to undergo renovation

St. Giles Hospital and Tamavua Twomey Hospital

St. Giles Hospital and Tamavua Twomey Hospital are in dire need of renovations and reconstruction work to be able to meet the growing demand for mental health and rehabilitation services respectively.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong however says the two facilities have deteriorated significantly over the years.

To help address this, the British High Commission, along with the Ministry of Health, hosted a fundraising cocktail yesterday to raise funds for crucial infrastructure projects in these two hospitals.

According to Dr Fong, Twomey Hospital requires a $2.4 million renovation, while the value of upgrades needed at St. Giles Hospital stands at $1.4 million.

“We recognize that addressing healthcare challenges requires a collective effort beyond the capabilities of the government alone. Therefore, extend an invitation to join hands with the Board of Visitors, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, and the families of the patients to join hands with open hearts and generous spirits and forge ahead with our contributions to the planned infrastructure projects.”

The British High Commission announced that over $2000 has been raised so far, after the fundraising event last night.

The event was attended senior government officials, members of the business sector and the diplomatic corps.