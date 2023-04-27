Sports needs to be accepted

Parents have been reminded to back the dreams of their children and this includes those who have set their sights on making a name in sports.

This was the message from Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Katamotu, while opening the Coca-Cola Games this morning.

Katamotu says sports as a career should now be accepted and acknowledged because time has changed, and people’s ideologies need to change as well.

He says parents must be willing to allow children to pursue their passions and not be skeptical about sports as a profession.

The minister added that when nurtured well, one can succeed in sports, earning income, a name and fame.

However, he also sounded a warning saying participation in sports should not lead to academic neglect.

He says sports teaches the importance of hard work, perseverance, focus and balance which are equally necessary to succeed in academic-oriented fields.