Speight’s silence leaves my role unclear: PM

George Speight (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed that he too considers himself a victim of George Speight’s silence regarding the 2000 coup.

Rabuka explained that this was due to Speight’s failure to clarify his non-involvement in both the coup and the mutiny that followed.

When asked if he should face legal consequences like Speight, Rabuka responded that his role is protected under the Constitution.

He states that Speight’s removal from the political landscape is not a political decision.

“Because they have not told about my noninvolvement. My role has been covered by the 1990, the 1997 and the 2013 constitution, that‘s where we are, constitutional.”

Rabuka states that the government operates under the Constitution and its mechanisms including the Prerogative of Mercy Commission which functions independently without government interference.

The PM also reassures all Fijians that Fiji remains safe and there is no need to fear the release of Speight and Shane Stevens.