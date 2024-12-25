Speeding tops list of traffic violations

Over the past two days, 23 drivers have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Traffic violations have spiked during this holiday season.

A total of 934 traffic infringements have been recorded nationwide since December 22 with minor offenses accounting for the majority.

Police attribute the increase to the Christmas shopping rush.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu said most drivers were caught breaking simple road rules.

Of the total violations, 440 were for minor offenses while 311 involved speeding, which remains the leading cause of road accidents.

Careless driving accounted for 58 offenses while 51 drivers were booked each for failing to produce a valid license and not wearing seat belts.

Additional violations included 10 cases of carrying excess passengers, eight for using mobile phones while driving and five for driving with an expired license.

Police have been raising awareness about road safety, urging drivers to follow the rules and carry proper documentation.

ACP Driu stated that checkpoints and road monitoring will continue with officers ensuring compliance and creating awareness.

Drivers are advised to plan their trips carefully, rest adequately, and avoid excessive consumption of grog before getting behind the wheel.

Police checkpoints are in place to ensure public safety during this busy holiday period.