Speeding contributes to 46% of road fatalities

Speeding has been responsible for a staggering 46 percent of road fatalities this year.

This alarming figure has prompted swift action from both the Land Transport Authority and Police Force, who are now collaborating on intensified patrols and enforcement measures across the nation.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says they are ramping up efforts to curb speeding, a major culprit identified in nearly half of this year’s accidents.

“Because of the increase in accidents and road fatalities that we currently have on our road and apart from LTA and Police, there will be our ongoing operations, festive period operations as well roll into Christmas, New Year and finally back to school.”

According to Police, over 70 people have lost their lives with the majority of fatalities recorded in the Western division.

The Acting Police Commissioner says apart from enforcement activities they also focusing on educating the public.

He says they aim to instill a culture of responsible driving and encourage motorists to prioritize safety on the roads.