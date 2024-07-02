Speaker approves repatriation of late Sukanaivalu’s remains

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Speaker of Parliament and the Turaga Na Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has given consent for the repatriation of the body of the late Corporal Sefanaia Sukanaivalu.

He gave consent during a traditional Fijian ceremony held in Parliament yesterday.

Ratu Naiqama says this is not an easy ceremony as it has an enormous significance given the self-sacrifice that Corporal Sukanaivalu VC made and the process that both the Governments of Fiji and Papua New Guinea will take to bring his remains home.

Speaker of Parliament and the Turaga Na Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The government delegation, led by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka requested Ratu Naiqama, in his capacity as the Tui Cakau, for his consent to allow them to continue with the process of repatriation.

Rabuka says he has been thinking about this process for some time and also the relationship between Fiji and PNG as late Corporal Sukanaivalu is currently buried in Rabaul.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Lesi Korovavala also briefed Ratu Naiqama on the steps they have taken so far and the respective Governments have been in contact to complete the process.

Corporal Sukanaivalu VC was the only Fijian soldier to be awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest and most prestigious award for gallantry in the face of the enemy that can be awarded to Commonwealth forces.

Corporal Sukanaivalu VC hails from Yacata in Cakaudrove and was enlisted through the ‘vanua’ in 1942.