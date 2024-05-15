SPC prioritizes staff safety amidst unrest in New Caledonia

[ Source : Aljeezra.

In light of the unfolding unrest in New Caledonia, the Pacific Community is supporting its staff and families whilst assessing the situation on a regular basis.

This is being done in coordination with the Government of New Caledonia and partners.

According to SPC the staff, their families and country participants at SPC who are in Noumea are currently safe and not directly impacted by the civil disturbance.

Article continues after advertisement

The SPC is working to ensure continued safety for all as the situation evolves.

SPC is a Pacific-owned organization and its headquarters is in Noumea and has 297 staff in New Caledonia and a total of 794 staff across five Pacific offices in Fiji,

Vanuatu, Federated States of Micronesia, Tonga and New Caledonia.

Staff safety and the wellbeing of families is the SPC’s priority at this time and SPC staff across the other four offices in Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and Micronesia are continuing as normal to support the members.