Somumu welcomes decision by the Ministry

A renowned local artist has welcomed the decision of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs to protect iTaukei intellectual property.

Anare Somumu says a protective mechanism on the ownership of i-Taukei intellectual property is in line with the evolution of technology, and therefore the ministry must evolve with it.

He says traditional artist work, and language are owned by certain clans that need to be protected for future generations.

He also highlighted the urgency for this laws to be implemented because some are sacred to the i-Taukei

A proposed intellectual property bill is currently before government to protect i-Taukei intellectual properties such as language, culture, designs, artwork, songs, and iTaukei knowledge