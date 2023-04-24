Business

Somumu welcomes decision by the Ministry

Peceli Naviticoko Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

April 24, 2023 4:07 pm

A renowned local artist has welcomed the decision of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs to protect iTaukei intellectual property.

Anare Somumu says a protective mechanism on the ownership of i-Taukei intellectual property is in line with the evolution of technology, and therefore the ministry must evolve with it.

He says traditional artist work, and language are owned by certain clans that need to be protected for future generations.

Article continues after advertisement

He also highlighted the urgency for this laws to be implemented because some are sacred to the i-Taukei

A proposed intellectual property bill is currently before government to protect i-Taukei intellectual properties such as language, culture, designs, artwork, songs, and iTaukei knowledge

Decrease in criminal activities in Northern Division

Effective tourism marketing needed: FHTA

Voss granted bail

Agriculture Ministry working on addressing challenges

Somumu welcomes decision by the Ministry

Wife to front court for murder

Vanua Levu cannot be overlooked: Lockington

NZ commits to supporting Fiji’s socioeconomic development

Construction of solar power plants begins in Taveuni

Project to protect iTaukei intellectual property

ANZ renews naming rights sponsor for FETA awards

Number of bodies exhumed from suspected Kenyan cult graves jumps to 47

Police committed to having incident-free Fiji Finals

Australia to prioritise long-range strike capability in defence shakeup

'One of a kind': Australians pay tribute to 'icon' Barry Humphries

Russia claims progress in battle for Bakhmut

FRU admits financial struggles, thanks Brisbane Fijians

Fisher folk benefit from financial literacy training

Some foreign citizens hurt in Sudan

Morgan Wallen cancels Ole Miss show after losing his voice

EU ministers braced for Ukrainian frustration over ammunition plan

FRU files Police report against Tuiloa

Nine injured in shooting at Texas high school prom party

$1.3m loss for FRU in 2022

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law

23-gold on day one of Fiji Finals

Koroibete wins John Eales Medal

New migrant caravan heads for Mexico City to speed up legal route to US

Jordan Pillay advances to nationals

Chua names U19 extended squad

Mexican president tests positive for COVID-19 for third time

The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is No. one for third week

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region: USGS

Try for Mawi in 50th match

Canada's striking workers closer to resolving wage, remote work issues

Voss to front court today

Seeking a rebound, CNN turns to Charles Barkley, Gayle King

Around 60 civilians killed in northern Burkina Faso attack

Cases of theft thrive in March

Increase in crime against children: Police

Dreaming sky high, Nigerian man

South Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs

Brazil takes fight against racism abroad

Zendaya, Sia and Labrinth; surprise Coachella performance

Russia advising citizens to avoid traveling to Canada

‘The Diplomat’ can’t negotiate its tone

Nations rush high-risk Sudan evacuation

Fijiana Drua remain optimistic

Calls for extreme measures on sugary products

Janine and Greg almost happened in the ‘Abbott Elementary’

Loss of labour provides an opportunity: Halabe

Lautoka comes from behind to defeat Suva

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Good start needed: Bole

It’s back to the drawing board: Vosarogo

Improvements needed in human trafficking investigation

West Ham out of relegation zone

Voss taken to CID HQ

Leao double boosts Milan's top-four hopes

Deferred maintenance an issue for USP: VC

WAF launches in-house training

Man Utd reach FA Cup final after shootout victory

Agriculture Ministry explores employment opportunities

Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters

Turbo injured as Sea Eagles escape with late win

Fijiana will play Waratahs in semis

Private sector can help ease cost of living: Prasad

Security officer dies in an alleged murder

Dolphins overcome Titans with stunning second half

New Certificate level program to support the Dairy Industry

"Tank" sends “King” to the canvas

Labasa returns to North with a win

Hilton Resort launches Glass Crushing for Bricks

Final preparations for Junior Bula Boys

US evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan

Ed Sheeran faces U.S. copyright trial over Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

Russia warns grain deal in peril

'Amazing' - US producer Timbaland praises Kiwi singer

U.S. Supreme Court preserves broad access to abortion pill

HSBC shareholders should vote against Asia spinoff plan

US embassy staff evacuated from war-torn Sudan

Voss in custody

“Tank” to face “King” in 12 round bout

Underpaid road workers: FTUC

Labasa set to face Navua

Resilient leadership hallmark of coalition government

Djokovic to miss Madrid Open

Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters

Foreman reflects on the heavy weight of the movie about his life

Americans Corpuz, Yin sit atop Chevron leaderboard heading into final round

Ministry to work with women’s groups

Asensio and Militao score to give Real Madrid 2-0 win against Celta

Alphabet CEO Pichai reaps over $200 million in 2022 amid cost-cutting

'Rust' charges against Baldwin formally dismissed

Russian troops fighting in western Bakhmut

Italy's antitrust authority moves against Meta in music rights case

Tesla's California market share tumbles despite aggressive price cuts

Clarkson moved to tears by Henry Winkler’s sweet insight for her daughter

Two people die, 12 hurt in Madrid restaurant blaze

Drua can match any team: Ikanivere

Urgent ICT upgrade needed: Prasad

Fijiana Drua players denied meals family claims

Raw material supply is an issue: Tuisese

Liverpool add to Forest's misery, Leicester earn vital win

Cowboys fire in victory over Knights

Force beat Highlanders to keep finals hopes flickering

Rabuka moves into new residence after four months in the job

American rivals set for Las Vegas super-fight

Agriculture Ministry partners NGO to aid community

Strong squad to start against Reds

Leaked US documents suspect shared info earlier than previously known

Blues trample Waratahs in Super Rugby at wet Eden Park

Kennedy stars as Sharks edge past Bulldogs

Slippery RKS Eels escape Panthers

Ba outdo Tavua

Dream run continues for MGM U-17

Coalition government to review minimum wage rate

Muslims gather to celebrate Eid

Rewa U19 wins first round

USAID provides grant for I-Hub Recycling program

Marama Championship back on after break

Weigh in, the fight is on

New Zealand ships its last livestock as ban takes effect

Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89

‘Ghosted’ reunites Evans and Armas in a spirited action comedy

Gunmen ambush family in South African homestead, kill 10

I need to be better: Byrne

FIFA U-20 pools confirmed

Junior tennis hopes for more gold

Urgent need to fix aging infrastructure in the transport sector

Faith transcends differences and unites us: Rabuka

Arsenal stage late escape to snatch 3-3 draw, but title hopes hit

Accessing finance remains a challenge: Kamikamica

Eid represents sacrifice and compassion

Canada retail sales seen slumping in March

Crown Princess of Denmark to visit Fiji

Prosecutors dismiss Alec Baldwin charge, citing new evidence

Pope Francis, Ronaldo lose Twitter verified blue status

Recommendations made to review water tariff

Bus accident near Velau Drive cause traffic

Google Bard can now help write software code

'Queen Charlotte': 'Bridgerton' character gets her own spin-off

Irish government staff advised to remove TikTok

Tennis players set for West Pacific Regional Qualifiers

Eid reinforces unity: Prasad

Suva moves up DFPL ladder

Bengaluru books spot in finals

Quality of education a concern

Chiefs sink Drua in wet conditions

Rebels blow halftime lead to hand Crusaders Super win

Compensating workers focus of government: Prasad

Continue to uphold the values of inclusivity: FF Leader

Broncos survive late scare to down Eels in Darwin

Ahmedabad to host IPL final again

Training opportunities needed to boost businesses

Chikunova sets 200m breaststroke world record in Kazan

Eid to be celebrated tomorrow

Nawai in, Baselala out for Chiefs clash

More African countries set to approve malaria shot; 20 mln doses ready in 2023

Fans anguished over K-pop star's death in suspected suicide

More Drua players impress Raiwalui

Summit releases 14 resolutions

Calls made for minimum wage review

Electricity and water disruptions a major worry

Evil Dead Rise,' a horror sequel about motherly love gone awry

Pearls set for Malawi

Fiji falling behind in energy sector

Labasa unbeaten in DFWSL

75 percent of people living in poverty are i-Taukei: Koroi

AG assures juveniles of better days ahead

Ukraine trains 40,000 storm brigade troops for counter-offensive

Film 'Peter Pan & Wendy' reimagines familiar tale

Bus drivers told to act

“Bulumakau Bank Initiative” signed

Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry

'Rust' filming to restart 18 months after Alec Baldwin shooting

Cannabis companies look to '4/20' to light up sales

How to reduce health burden discussed

Audio-visual industry has "golden touch" effect: Kamikamica

Patel appointed FBC CEO

Singh to officiate at FIFA U20 World Cup

Star Wars Andor filming in Dorset quarry cancelled

Walesi review amongst recommendations

Stakeholders discuss way forward

Education Ministry concerned over bus misconduct

Vakatatabu project launched

Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag

Bula to debut for West Tigers

Ko takes positives from Chevron Championship opening round

Former opposition MP’s case discontinued

Thematic working group makes suggestions

Alphabet to combine AI research units Google Brain

Inclusive reading skills promoted

Hybrid solar eclipse draws thousands to remote Australian town

Improvement needed to protect Fijian workers

$102m provided to MSMEs in grants

Frank Ocean pulls out of Coachella's second weekend

Two more suspects arrested in Alabama 'Sweet 16' shooting

Naisarani returns to Western Force

Buzzfeed News to close as media firm cuts jobs