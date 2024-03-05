Solar-powered solution to assist Vunisea Mortuary

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is actively exploring a solar-powered alternative for the Vunisea mortuary in Kadavu to tackle persistent operational disruptions.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu highlights that unreliable power supply in the area is affecting their mortuary operations.

Dr Lalabalavu stresses the need for a sustainable solution to mitigate disruptions and ensure the smooth functioning of essential services.

The Health Minister adds efforts are also underway to address mechanical breakdowns.

“Part of the issue with the mortuary I believe is the compressor. I have been briefed by the Divisional Medical Officer Eastern that the parts are available and should be coming soon and they will be rectifying the problem.”

Dr Lalabalavu reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to resolving these issues promptly, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery to the community.