Solar power installation brings opportunities for growth

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Villagers of Koroivonu in Tunuloa, Cakaudrove, can finally breathe a sigh of relief as solar power systems have been successfully installed, emerging as their primary and reliable source of energy.

The government-funded project, commissioned by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, has answered their prayers and provided a much-needed boost to the community.

Prime Minister Rabuka emphasized that it is the responsibility of any government to enhance infrastructure and ensure the welfare of its people, regardless of the administration in office.

Article continues after advertisement

“The government of the day would like to strengthen the relationship between the people and government. We should consult with each other; your voices need to be heard. Your plea should be made known at all levels – in the village, district, divisional and national … so that government can provide assistance.”

Koroivonu Village Headman Usenio Vuicakau states the installation of the solar power system has proven to be highly efficient for the villagers.

“We had a generator before, which was only operational for 15 years. We are grateful that the solar power system is a reliable source of energy. We will no longer have to worry about spending on diesel for the generator.”

Vuicakau says this not only does it address their energy needs reliably, but it has also opened up new avenues for income generation within the village.

He adds that this innovative initiative empowers residents to operate small businesses, fostering economic growth and self-sustainability.

The positive impact of this endeavor extends to 350 individuals from 75 households who have directly benefited from the assistance.