Software to end leased vehicle misuse

Rising accidents and misuse of government vehicles have prompted the government to take decisive action.

Despite clear regulations that restrict vehicle use to Ministers and Permanent Secretaries, abuses continue to drive up costs.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has criticized the persistent violations, calling for stricter accountability in the wake of these accidents.

Article continues after advertisement

He stated that ministries must take ownership when investigating incidents involving official vehicles.

“Mr. Speaker, sir, when I came into rural development as a permanent secretary in 2011, every morning, the downstairs in rural development was full of government vehicles. In the afternoon or evening, no vehicle was there. I called on the staff, ‘Who is entitled to a vehicle here? From tomorrow, I want the key press. All keys must be put there after work. The drivers are entitled to claim whatever because bus services in Suva continue until midnight.”

Attorney General Graham Leung responded by explaining that all leased government vehicles are insured under a comprehensive policy, offering some level of protection against the financial impact of accidents.

“And losses arising from those accidents are managed by the Ministry of Finance through the surcharge process, in accordance with the relevant finance instructions of 2010.”

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad acknowledged the issue, noting that the current leasing system was not in place when the coalition government assumed office.

“So the vehicle software will be used to manage both leased and state-owned vehicles. It will be used by the government fleet management unit of the Ministry of Finance to manage all government vehicles.”

Moving forward, the Ministry plans to implement a new management system designed to curb these abuses, with a focus on working closely with ministers and permanent secretaries to develop policies that effectively address the problem.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.