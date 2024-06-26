Sofitel Fiji an integral part of the brand

The Sofitel Resort in Fiji has been an exceptional brand says Director Marketing for the Pacific Region Mark Mewburn.

Sofitel marks a significant milestone today as it celebrates 60 years since its inception.

Mewburn says they have profound admiration for the Sofitel Resort in Fiji, lauding its exceptional standards and contribution to the brand’s success.

He says Sofitel Fiji has consistently exceeded expectations, embodying the essence of their brand with grace and distinction.

“Definitely so Sofitel Fiji is a very important resort for us and it definitely attracts a lot of visitors from Australia and from the United States. And they deliver a lot to the economy here. They’re having a wonderful year. I know the hotel owners are very happy as well. So we’re very proud of this hotel. It’s one of our best resorts in the region.”

Mewburn states that the Sofitel’s journey over the past six decades has been marked by a commitment to blending French elegance with local culture, resulting in unique experiences that resonate globally.

He adds looking ahead, Sofitel remains dedicated to raising the bar of luxury hospitality, with Sofitel Fiji continuing to exemplify this vision through its unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Celebrations will be held globally which kicks off from today.