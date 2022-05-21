SODELPA laments losing Nawaikula

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says it is saddened by the imprisonment of former Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula.

The Party states it respects the court’s decision, but Nawaikula’s absence in the upcoming General Election will be a loss for the people of Fiji.

SODELPA goes on to say that it does not condone crime in any way but espouses to the Christian principle of loving the sinner but hating the sin.

It adds that it looks forward to Nawaikula’s return, and has sent heartfelt prayers to his family.

More details to follow.