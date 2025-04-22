Social pressures spark call for religious unity

A breakdown in community trust due to the actions of certain church ministers is pushing the Methodist Church in Fiji to reconsider how it equips leaders for pastoral work.

This, according to church president Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou.

He revealed that ministers go through six years of preparation which includes three years of theological training and three years serving in rural areas.

But even with this process, some have struggled to connect with communities and live up to the standards expected of them.

“We are trying, it’s hard to, you know to handle some of the issues that some of our followers have complained about, so they’ll bring it up to the headship of the church to discuss this particular person especially how he behaves or how she behaves.”



Church President Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou.

Dr Turagavou said there have been cases where the church had to bring ministers back for more training.

He admitted that rebuilding trust in certain areas is difficult and the church is now reviewing how it prepares its leaders.

The Methodist Church is considering internal reforms aimed at strengthening leadership and improving how ministers serve their communities.

Dr Turagavou said it was clear that the church must rethink its approach to ministerial development to better respond to the needs of the people.

Beyond its own walls, the church is also looking at its role in wider national issues.

Dr Turagavou stressed the need for stronger unity among all Christian denominations, and also among different faith groups, to tackle the growing social challenges in Fiji.

He said that while most major churches are part of the Fiji Council of Churches, only a few Pentecostal churches are involved.

He is encouraging more of them to come on board, saying the problems in society affect everyone and solutions must be shared.

Dr Turagavou did not shy away from sensitive topics.

He acknowledged that people from other religions, especially Hindus and Muslims, continue to feel uneasy following past incidents involving attacks on their places of worship.

He said these acts are not just about faith but reflect poor behaviour, and pointed out that many involved in such incidents come from within the Christian community.

To promote understanding and peace, the Methodist Church is now pushing for deeper interfaith dialogue.

While it still does not open its churches for joint worship, Dr Turagavou says there is now space for talanoa and shared discussions with other faiths to help bridge the gap.

He believes open conversation across all faiths is one way to confront the complex challenges affecting Fijian society today.

