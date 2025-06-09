Siromi responds to Seruiratu’s comments regarding the COI report

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga and Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga, has issued a formal response to recent remarks made by the Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu, regarding the ongoing Commission of Inquiry proceedings.

In a statement released today, Turaga urged the Opposition Leader to refrain from making public comments about the Commission’s report, citing the matter’s current status before the court.

The Acting says that any public commentary is inappropriate and undermines the independence of the courts and the integrity of the ongoing judicial process

He emphasized the importance of upholding the judicial process without external influence, calling on Seruiratu to allow the courts to carry out their role without interference.

His statement follows recent media reports highlighting comments made by the Opposition Leader, which have sparked concern within legal and government circles.

In his statement, he called on Seruiratu to refrain from making further statements on this matter and to allow the judicial process to take its proper course.

