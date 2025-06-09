Singh urges community to embrace Diwali values of giving and respect

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh emphasized that the festival of Diwali is an important time to help and remember those who are less fortunate.

During the Pre-Diwali celebration organized by the Indian High Commission, Singh highlighted that Diwali is about more than just sharing sweets and festive treats.

He adds that it is a celebration that embodies generosity, compassion, and the spirit of giving back to the community.

Singh says the festival encourages people to reflect on their blessings, support those in need, and foster unity and harmony within society.

“Those who are sick, poor, or in pain, and those in orphanages, we should go there and give them some sweets. Only then will Diwali have its true meaning.”

Singh stresses that one of the major lessons from the Festival of Lights is the importance of respecting women in our societies.

He emphasized that women need to be protected, honored, and valued, as their well-being is central to building strong, compassionate, and balanced communities.

Singh also says that celebrating women’s contributions and ensuring their safety is not only a moral responsibility but also a reflection of the true spirit of Diwali.

He further adds that by embracing these values, individuals not only honor the traditions of Diwali but also contribute to building a more caring and inclusive community where kindness and empathy guide everyday actions.

