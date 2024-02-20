Singh emphasizes fair assessment for minimum wage rate

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh, during the Fiji Trades Union Congress and International Trade Union Confederation Legal Clinic, and organizing training workshops.

As part of the labor law review, the Coalition government is re-looking at the national minimum wage, which is of national interest.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh, during the Fiji Trades Union Congress and International Trade Union Confederation Legal Clinic, and organizing training workshop.

Singh says that with the assistance of a professional consultant and the Employment Relations Advisory Board, they will determine the appropriate rate.

He has highlighted the importance of conducting a fair assessment to ensure that the new rates reflect the needs and realities of our workforce.

“The government is in the process of reinstating the ten wage councils that were removed by the previous government. These councils, as subcommittees of the ERAB, will play a crucial role in determining the sectoral minimum wage.”

Singh adds that they have already received nominations from social partners, as the subcommittees are soon going to become functional.

“We want to make sure that all groups of workers are covered by the Wages Council, and there is one group, the miscellaneous workers, that is still outside the net. We are going to follow the due process and make sure that this is the 11th Sectoral Council that is established to make sure every worker is covered by the regulations.”

Singh adds that they will also be conducting consultations with the stakeholders to gather input and feedback on the proposed changes.

Following which, they will also be tabling the proposed changes in the coming months through the ERAB and cabinet.