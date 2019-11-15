Sigatoka currently experiencing strong wind

Fijians residing in the greater Sigatoka area are currently experiencing strong wind and heavy downpour.

Turaga ni Koro of Nawamagi village Peniame Naisorowale says the wind begins to pick up at around 9am today.

The area has been experiencing heavy downpour from last night and is evident to the sudden increase of the Sigatoka river level.

Naisorowale adds the villagers have since nailed shutters and securing rooftops from yesterday afternoon when Tropical Cyclone Harold alert was issued from relevant authorities.

Villagers have been advised to remain indoors for safety.

58-year-old farmer Apaitia Nareki says their farms are expected to be ruined considering the consequences of the strong wind that is currently battering the area.

He confirms that most parts of Sigatoka are without electricity.