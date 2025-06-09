Shocking footage emerges of alleged police brutality in Lautoka

[Photo: Supplied]

A disturbing video has surfaced showing what appears to be a police officer violently assaulting some men.

At least three men lie on the ground near a police vehicle, while the man in uniform repeatedly stomps and hits them.

The incident is believed to have occurred in Lautoka, though the exact date of the video is unclear; it is thought to be recent.

Police have been contacted for comment and further information.

