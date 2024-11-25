Sharma highlights gravity of gender inequality in workplaces

[Source: FWCC]

Statistics show that 23 percent of females experience sexual harassment at work, but only eight percent report it.

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Chair Pravesh Sharma stressed this, stating that the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement found in 2016 that one in five women had experienced sexual harassment at work.

Sharma says discrimination can be subtle, whether intentional or unintentional, but it simply signals disrespect and represents inequality for any individual.

He adds women are also paid significantly less than men, while they continue to be underrepresented in senior leadership and management positions.

Sharma further says while the gender pay gap is narrowing for the younger population, it is widening among women and mothers at a workplace.

He adds that the Employment Relations Act of 2007 and Section 20 of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji guarantee women the right to fair treatment in the workplace.

Sharma says it is also important that employers and employees continue with the drive to achieve gender equality with the shifting demographics in the workplace.