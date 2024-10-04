Sexual offenses against children persist

Sexual offenses committed against children continue to persist, with eight children allegedly exploited by perpetrators last month.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions revealed this in its rape and sexual offenses statistics.

It says of the 10 victims, eight were children; there were two male victims and eight female victims.

There were 10 people charged with a total of 25 counts of sexual offenses.

The ODPP says there were 16 counts of rape, two attempted rapes, two indecent assaults, and five sexual assaults.

There were six incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

It says there was one incident where a 45-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old stepdaughter; however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

A 28-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 5-year-old niece, while in another incident, a 29-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of his 15-year-old niece.

A 46-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape of his 41-year-old wife.

There was one incident where a 20-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, two counts of indecent assault, and one count of sexual assault of his 17-year-old cousin.

A 20-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 10-year-old male cousin, while in another incident, a 25-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy.

There was one incident where a 29-year-old man was charged with the attempted rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl from his village, while in another incident, a 20-year-old man was charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl from his village.