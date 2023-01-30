Seventh-Day Adventist Church supports DRR training

[Source: ADRA Fiji]

The South Pacific Division of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church is supporting the initiative to drive Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) training.

This is as 100 church leaders from the Western Division gathered in Sigatoka for a three-day Stewardship and DRR training session.

Adventist Disaster Relief Agency (ADRA) Fiji Emergency Coordinator Samisoni Loga conducted the training.

He says ADRA Fiji is looking into ways of integrating climate actions and commit to it as churches.



Loga says a survey was also conducted to determine if these churches are ready for any disaster and what additional actions are needed to prepare the churches.



He says this is part of the Fiji Disaster Ready Church Project, which was created to build to resilient communities and churches, prepare them to respond to disasters, and equip church members to be active in their approach to climate change.