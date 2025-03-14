Seruiratu to keep fighting

[ Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook ]

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu says he will continue fighting for democratic governance.

Seruiratu made the comment after losing two more independents to Ioane Naivalurua’s group today.

The opposition leader says independent MPs are free to make their own decisions, and losing two today was anticipated.

He adds that, for him, he will keep fighting for what he believes is right.

“This group stands on principles, come what may. If I am the only one left in the Opposition, I will stand on those principles and fight for democratic governance and all the good principles that come with it.”

Seruiratu says that from the night of the vote on the Bill to amend the Constitution, they knew the MPs who voted in favor would be moving across.

He assures that those who remain in the opposition will continue to be loyal to their calling.

Seruiratu adds that, like the government, the opposition also represents the people.

