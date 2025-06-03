Senior farmer gets new lease of life

A 67-year-old Nadi farmer is the first to undergo successful heart bypass surgery with support from the Pacific Specialist Hospital Foundation.

Satya Narayan had been singing folk songs to raise funds for his surgery until he received the news that he would be the first patient to undergo the procedure through the Pacific Specialist Hospital Foundation.

Narayan says he never imagined he would receive the much-needed surgery sooner than expected.

He was identified by the foundation through the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji.

The foundation is currently working with various faith-based organizations to identify individuals in urgent need of medical services.

“I’m so grateful to the foundation. Without your support, I wouldn’t be here, as I don’t have the means to afford this by myself”

Surgeon Dr. Sanjeev Khulbey says this surgery is just the first of many to come.

“He was suffering from heart disease where his heart was pretty bad, the heart size was very big, and he was spending his days with that suffering.”

PSH Chief Executive Parvish Kumar says today marks a special day for the hospital.

“It is special not just because we have another successful open-heart surgery giving us a 100% success rate in open heart surgery; it is special for us because Mr. Narayan came to us with hope.”

Kumar says their goal is to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all, particularly in Fiji and the Pacific Islands.

They are focusing on providing free or subsidized medical services to those who need them and meet specific financial hardship criteria.

