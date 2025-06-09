Seed support turns into export success

Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna. [Photo: FILE]

Seeds provided by India last year have been harvested and exported within 12 months.

This milestone was highlighted yesterday by Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna at the launch of New Valley’s Frozen Export Produce & Cold Chain Facility.

Tubuna highlighted that farmers began planting the cowpea seedlings shortly after their handover last year.

The produce has already reached overseas markets through New Valley and its agencies, delivering immediate benefits to local farmers.

He credited this achievement to coordinated efforts between the Government, development partners, and the private sector to drive agricultural growth.

Tubuna congratulated New Valley on its new facility, which enhances Fiji’s capacity for cold storage, food safety, and international logistics.

The Assistant Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting local businesses that drive economic progress.

