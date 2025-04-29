Security to be enhanced at major ports

[ Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook ]

Security at our major ports will be boosted through strengthened collaboration between the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited.

This comes as both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen efforts in risk management, compliance, operations, and the sharing of resources.

The agreement focuses on crime prevention, intelligence gathering and sharing, investigation, prosecution, and overall port security.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu they will look after facilities in Suva, Lautoka, Malau, Levuka, Vuda, Wairiki, Savusavu, and other ports vested to FPCL under the Sea Ports Management Act 2005.

He adds that both organisations will also look at greater coordination in training and development to bolster port security measures.

