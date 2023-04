[File Photo]

A security officer has died after he was allegedly murdered in Suva on Friday morning.

Chief of Investigations, Intelligence, and Prosecutions, ACP Sakeo Raikaci, says the alleged incident happened on Bakshi Street in the early hours of Friday.

Raikaci says the man was injured, and two men were trying to assist him when he, unfortunately, passed away.

An investigation is now underway.