Search continues for missing toddler [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Search efforts continue for the missing four-year-old boy who was swept away whilst trying to cross a flooded creek with a relative at Sakoca settlement in Tacirua last night.

Divisional Police Commander South SSP Wate Vocevoce says officers from Valelevu were deployed this morning covering on foot and on a small boat down river.

Vocevoce says search efforts will continue until the child is found, or until the hours of darkness.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Police, the toddler went missing at around 6pm yesterday, when he allegedly tried to cross the flooded creek from Sakoca settlement to Naivurevurenicagi settlement.