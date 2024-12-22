SEA program boosts rural livelihoods

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In rural and maritime areas of Fiji, many communities have long struggled with limited access to economic opportunities, contributing to poverty and rural-to-urban migration.

However, the Seafaring Entrepreneurial Assistance (SEA) Program, managed by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is bringing hope for change.

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea has pointed out the need to focus on improving living standards in these often-overlooked regions.

With the SEA Programme, local entrepreneurs, such as Yaqona farmers in the Northern Division, are now receiving fibreglass boats and outboard engines, opening doors to new livelihoods in the maritime sector.

“We believe that these boats will serve as a significant source of income, pride, and opportunity for you and your families. May this moment mark the beginning of a new chapter, fostering both personal and communal development.”

In this week’s handover ceremony, Vocea emphasized the importance of diversifying income sources to support rural and coastal communities.

The SEA Programme has already positively impacted over 100 individuals and families, creating sustainable opportunities for entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Through these initiatives, the government is working to address long-standing issues of poverty and migration, empowering rural communities to thrive.