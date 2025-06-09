Schools receive laptops to bridge digital divide

[Photo: Supplied]

Twelve secondary and primary schools across Fiji have received 139 laptops.

This is the first round of donations by KPMG Fiji who is partnering with LiteHaus International, aiming to close the digital divide.

KPMG Fiji Managing Partner, Lisa Apted, says they are delighted to be able to work with LiteHaus to provide laptops for local computer labs across schools.

Article continues after advertisement



Lisa Apted, KPMG Fiji Managing Partner [File Photo]

Apted says the first donation of laptops will be utilised in 12 schools, with this number extended over time.

She adds that the program is expected to support approximately 10,000 students by providing them with much-needed access to technology.

KPMG’s Laptops for Lifelong Learning initiative was launched in Australia in 2022.

It has already provided more than 1,000 refurbished laptops and digital inclusion support to students across Australia and has now expanded to students in Fiji.

The program laptops, originally used by KPMG employees, are reformatted for student use and set up in computer labs by LiteHaus.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.