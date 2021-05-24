Home

News

Schools need to have a risk management plan: Kumar

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 13, 2022 12:40 pm
Education Minister Premila Kumar during her visit to the Ba Special School [Source: Twitter]

The teams in flood-affected schools are trying to clean the classrooms to ensure students can safely return to school.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says there is a lot of work underway behind the scenes.

Kumar says the district officers are working with the heads of schools to make the school environment safer.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that they have emphasized that schools need to have a school maintenance plan together with a risk management plan.

“The schools are learning and are implementing their risk management plan. We have learned a lot after Cyclone Winston when some heads of schools did not ensure that school resources were kept properly.”

Kumar is currently visiting schools in the Western Division to see the impact of the flood on schools.

She has commended the resilience of the people despite being affected by the floods.

The Minister also received a timely donation of food items from the Nadroga/Navosa Scout Association yesterday.

