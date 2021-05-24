Schools need to have a risk management plan: Kumar

The teams in flood-affected schools are trying to clean the classrooms to ensure students can safely return to school.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says there is a lot of work underway behind the scenes.

Kumar says the district officers are working with the heads of schools to make the school environment safer.

She adds that they have emphasized that schools need to have a school maintenance plan together with a risk management plan.

“The schools are learning and are implementing their risk management plan. We have learned a lot after Cyclone Winston when some heads of schools did not ensure that school resources were kept properly.”

Visited Ba Special School where the Head of School briefed me on the recent flooding and its impact on the school, and we also had some discussions regarding the school’s permanent location. pic.twitter.com/ty8qoyf8ji — Premila Kumar (@PremilaKumarMP) January 13, 2022

Kumar is currently visiting schools in the Western Division to see the impact of the flood on schools.

She has commended the resilience of the people despite being affected by the floods.

My Western tour to flood-affected schools started with Sigatoka Special School, where I was amazed to witness the level of advanced preparedness shown by the Head of School through their risk management strategy. pic.twitter.com/BIkrfhV1Vf — Premila Kumar (@PremilaKumarMP) January 12, 2022

The Minister also received a timely donation of food items from the Nadroga/Navosa Scout Association yesterday.