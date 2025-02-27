Schools in Lau Group reopen after TC Rae

[ Source: Ministry of Education ]

Schools in the Lau Group will reopen today after being closed due to Category 2 Tropical Cyclone Rae.

The decision, made in consultation with the National Disaster Management Office, follows a thorough assessment of the damage caused by the cyclone, which disrupted access to schools by damaging roads, bridges, and crossings.

With conditions now stabilized and recommendations from relevant authorities, the Education Ministry has confirmed that schools in the Lau Group are ready to resume operations.

Meanwhile, schools in the Northern, Lomaiviti, Western, and Central Divisions, as well as Rotuma, have been operating as scheduled.

The Ministry continues to monitor the situation and urges parents to assess local conditions before sending their children to school.

