SCC deploys inspectors to address drainage issue

The Suva City Council will be deploying its inspectors and enforcement officers to ensure drainage system are clear as a heavy rain warning is in place.

SCC Special Administrator’s Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says drainage issue is one of the main challenge faced by municipalities.

Tikoduadua says the careless disposal of rubbish is one of the factors that contributes to clogged drainage system.

Article continues after advertisement

“The challenge we have now is mostly in the low lying areas because what we see is when there’s a heavy downpour there’s always a backlog and theirs two things we do; one is we ensure that the edges are cut properly and trees and shrubs are cleared and green waste are removed from there.”

Tikoduadua says low lying areas are the areas prone to this issue and they are working with community members to see how best to address this issue.