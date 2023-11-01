Scammers targeting education sector: CCoF

Scammers have evolved their tactics to exploit the trust of individuals by impersonating teachers and prominent figures within the education sector.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says in the latest mutation of Viber impersonation scams, hackers have infiltrated Viber accounts of several prominent figures in the education sector and are sending messages to teachers and colleagues, requesting funds to be transferred to certain M-PAiSA accounts.

Shandi says the manipulative scheme preys on the goodwill of individuals who genuinely want to help, and has already caused financial stress to some victims.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds one disturbing case involved the hacking of the Viber account of Fiji Teachers Union General Secretary Muniappa Gounder.

According to Shandil, messages were sent from Gounder’s compromised account to teachers and other individuals in the education community, requesting urgent fund transfers and often citing critical reasons.

She says another targeted individual was Fiji Teachers Registration Authority Chief Executive, Sangeeta Singh, where her compromised Viber account implored teachers and other prominent figures to send money.

The Council CEO says in another incident, a high school assistant principal received a call, purportedly from an educational institution, claiming to have sent him important information.

Shandil says when the assistant principal clicked on a link sent via text messages, it ultimately led to the hacking of his Viber account.

She says the Council is strongly urging consumers to make normal cellular calls to the individual in question before transferring any money to ensure their identity.

Shandil urges all teachers and individuals in the education sector to exercise extreme caution and verify the identity of those requesting financial assistance.

She says the Council is actively engaged with the Multi-Interagency Taskforce, led by the Permanent Secretary for Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs and Communications.

According to Shandil, this collaboration aims to devise effective strategies and actions such as scams and protect consumers from further harm.