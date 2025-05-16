Savusavu robbery suspects charged with murder

Two men alleged to have caused the death of an elderly man following an aggravated robbery in Savusavu last month have been charged with murder.

Both men face one count each of murder and will appear at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

Police allege the two forcibly entered the victim’s home in Nagigi, Savusavu, assaulted him, and stole assorted items.

They were initially charged with aggravated robbery and remanded at the Labasa Corrections Facility.

Police stated that the victim later passed away at the end of last month.

The Labasa High Court this week released the two men into police custody for further questioning in relation to the victim’s death.

