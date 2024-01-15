Savusavu man latest road fatality victim

[File Photo]

A 53-year-old man from Savusavu has died in a road accident.

Director of Traffic, SSP Mitieli Divuana, says the incident occurred around 1:30 this morning at Savarekareka, along the Transinsular road in Savusavu.

A 56-year-old man was driving his vehicle with six other passengers, travelling towards Nabalebale village from Savusavu Town.

It is alleged that the driver was driving the car under the influence of liquor.

Allegedly, the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend and veered off the road.

SSP Divuana says all occupants of the vehicle were conveyed to Savusavu Hospital, treated, and sent home with minor injuries.

The 53-year-old, who was one of the passengers, was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver is in police custody as the investigation continues.