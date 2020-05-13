Satellite markets a hit among locals

The sale of produce, handicraft and sea-food is taking a hit at various satellite markets.

Some of the vendors are new to the business and are happy to earn enough cash to support their family during the current crisis.

55-year-old farmer Ledua Bale is thankful to the government’s initiative and says Fijians must practice commercial farming to generate income.

“When the Suva lockdown was lifted, my wife and I were desperately searching for a spot to sell our produce and handicraft. We were glad that the SCC allocated a spot for us and so far, our business has been thriving. And this is a convenient spot for many Fijians in Nasese, Domain and Laucala”

Seini who is an early childhood educator is seen selling her daughter’s artwork. She says the COVID-19 pandemic has also taught some life lessons.

“Right now she’s earning enough to buy her recharge card for her data for her zoom classes. Because I encourage her to not rely on her parents or your sisters, you have to work out on your own. Because that’s how you will survive financially in years to come.’

The satellite markets have been set-up in other areas, in an effort to reduce overcrowding at central markets as a precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19.