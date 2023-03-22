Saneem fronts CID questioning

Former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem arrives at the Criminal Investigation Department officers in Suva.

Police have confirmed that the former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, is being questioned at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters.

The case is about a report filed by the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa last month of allegations of abuse of office and the use of forged documents.

Earlier today, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was questioned at the Valelevu Police Station.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, Acting ACP Sakeo Raikaci confirms he is being questioned with regards to a report lodged by Mataiciwa last month.

This is in relation to various allegations of abuse of office and the use of forged documents.

