Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Saneem explains NADRA

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 26, 2022 5:40 am
Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem. [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office does not have any engagements with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Pakistan.

Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem says in 2017, the FEO received its election management system after contracting it out publicly from NADRA Technologies Limited, and this organization is not part of NADRA.

“The Fijian Elections Office finds that the bringing up of this matter back from the 2017 and 2018 eras is an attempt to once again bring to discredit and distribute the election management body .”

NADRA is an independent and autonomous agency under the control of the Interior Secretary of Pakistan that regulates government databases and statistically manages the sensitive registration databases of all the national citizens of Pakistan.

The FEO says NADRA has never been to Fiji.

