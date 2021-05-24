Saneem explains NADRA

The Fijian Elections Office does not have any engagements with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Pakistan.

Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem says in 2017, the FEO received its election management system after contracting it out publicly from NADRA Technologies Limited, and this organization is not part of NADRA.

“The Fijian Elections Office finds that the bringing up of this matter back from the 2017 and 2018 eras is an attempt to once again bring to discredit and distribute the election management body .”

NADRA is an independent and autonomous agency under the control of the Interior Secretary of Pakistan that regulates government databases and statistically manages the sensitive registration databases of all the national citizens of Pakistan.

The FEO says NADRA has never been to Fiji.